Jeff Meurer, Commander of VFW Post 572 talked with Jay Martin about “The Patriots Day Car Show” held on Sat. September 11, from 9am-2pm, at the Mitchell Buick GMC, 4105 Sherwood Way.

There will also be a special 911 Memorial Ceremony at 10 am.

FMI: Call Jeff Meurer at (817) 395-2674 or visit txlegion572.org.