SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo SAISD is hosting San Angelo READS! Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up Event on July 21, 2022, for some family-friendly fun before the summer comes to an end!

The event will be located at Goliad Elementary from 11:30 am-1:00 pm and will feature book giveaways, free shaved ice snow cones for children from Kona Ice of San Angelo, STEM activities, special guests like Clifford the Big Red Dog and high school cheerleaders, 94.7 KIXY-FM live on-site, and more!

Officer Hernandez and Espinoza from the SAPD will have a patrol unit on display and will be giving out a variety of goodies to whoever attends!

In addition to all the fun, San Angelo ISD representatives will be available at the event to answer any questions and assist families with the enrollment process for the upcoming school year for new and returning students, including Spanish-speaking representatives.

For those interested in enrollment it is asked that you bring:

Proof of residence (utility bill or lease agreement)

Social Security Card

Birth Certificate

Immunization record

Withdrawal paperwork from the previous school

Students who are returning from the previous school year will need the following documents:

Proof of residence (utility bill or lease agreement)

Immunization record