SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 3, 2022, at the Bill Aylor, Jr. Memorial River Stage it will be time to wear your best red, white, and blue for the 2nd annual “A Star Spangle Banner Concert and Firework” show.

The gates will open at noon and general admission is free. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be grilled by Cooking for Christ. VIP seating at tables on the stage floor is available by purchasing a table for 8. The VIP section will also feature Sonny Cleere’s Memorial Ice Cream Party. Peach ice cream will be served from a mobile ice cream maker operated by Arctic N7 Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Company to VIP patrons.

The concert will feature the San Angelo Community Band whose members consist of San Angelo area musicians who will perform the traditional finale of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Year 1812, Solemn Op. 49, popularly known as the 1812 Overture. There will be fireworks to light up the night from two firing positions punctuated by cannon fire by For Concho’s cannons situated across the Concho River from the RiverStage.

The fireworks display will use both The Celebration Bridge and the Oakes Street bridge as firing positions compared to last year having only used Celebration Bridge, making this year’s display much like Texas, bigger and better. The fireworks pyrotechnic artistry will be engineered and designed by Greg “Fly” Schatt. Fly is known for his terrific work at every San Angelo Rodeo performance for the past two decades. Fireworks will begin at sunset plus 15 minutes when a Fort Concho cannon fires the first round during the 1812 Overture.

On July 3 this year, the official sunset in San Angelo is 8:50 p.m. Fifteen minutes later is 9:05 p.m.

Opening for the San Angelo Community Band will be the 8-piece Mariachi Alma Mexicana of San Angelo. Last year, the group was a huge crowd favorite. After the fireworks attendees can enjoy the famous all-American music sensation, Chicago, performed by Chicago Tribute Authority. The 10-piece rock band features its own horn section, including a trumpet, trombone, and saxophone/flute. CTA will perform selections of Chicago’s 60 years of hits, including Beginnings, Saturday in the Park, and for the purest of Chicago fans, the entire classic, Ballet for a Girl in Buchanan. The After Party will conclude at 11:00 p.m.

A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks on July 3 is presented by San Angelo LIVE! And hosted by Downtown San Angelo, Inc. The entire event will be live-streamed on San Angelo LIVE! YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Downtown businesses and organizations are encouraged to take advantage of the influx of people downtown on July 3. Gates open at noon and general admission space inside the RiverStage and Neff’s Park across the river from the stage can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Last year, the estimate was that over 12,000 patrons attended the event.

Sponsorships and tables can be reserved and purchased at Downtown San Angelo (325) 655-2345 or online at SanAngeloLIVE.com.

For questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or email info@dtsa.org