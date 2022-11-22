SAN ANGELO, Texas — Downtown San Angelo Inc., the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center is encouraging holiday shoppers to shop small on Nov. 26 as they participate as neighborhood champions for the American Express Shop Small Saturday event.

Downtown San Angelo Inc. shares that shopping at local small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving helps stimulate the economy in the community and allows for better customer service. They also shared that by shopping locally, shoppers will find a more unique selection of products and will receive their items more quickly and conveniently.

For Shop Small Saturday, which began in 2010 as a nationwide effort by American Express, Downtwon San Angelo Inc., the Chamber of Commerce and the ASU SBDC is working together to support small business education to help business promote their stores.

Visit www.angelo.edu/shopsmall to learn more about additional marketing resources that are available to business owners.