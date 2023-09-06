SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Those in and around San Angelo are invited to West Texas Counseling & Guidance’s eighth-annual Shine a Light event at the San Angelo Visitor’s Center on Sept. 9 to recognize and remember those who lost to suicide and lost someone to suicide.

According to San Angelo Counseling, Shine a Light will start at 7:30 p.m. with a presentation of hope by Dr. Frank Campbell, a memory wall art installation and a reading of names. At 8:30 p.m. the memorial night walk along a luminary-lit path will start.

This event is free, however, those who register for $25 will receive a t-shirt and a luminary.

San Angelo Counseling shares that all proceeds will go to West Texas Counseling & Guidance suicide prevention initiatives. Some of these initiatives are LOSS Team of Tom Green County, Zero Suicide program and SOS Support Group.