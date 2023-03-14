SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This St. Patrick’s Day the community is invited to Shamrock and Roll during the Downtown Strong Stroll, where local pubs, restaurants, and art galleries around downtown are open after hours to give San Angelo their best services and specials to customers.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Downtown Shamrock & Roll Stroll will be available to help guide the community shopping for everything from jewelry to art décor.

Participants will receive a free ride on the Concho Valley Transit District trolley. The route begins at 5:15 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, (1 Love Street), making a stop at each participating location until 7:00 p.m.

The route provided by Historic Downtown:

1. Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom: (200 S Magdalen) – There #stpatricksday “Just here for the Beer” T-shirts are available for only $15. Grab one before the event and be sure to wear it on March 17th when you come to the firehouse for some green beer and a good time.

2. Cowboy Up Chocolates: (6 E. Concho) – 10 percent off purchase and free samples of Irish Cream truffles.

3. Serenity’s Casual Wear: (113 E Concho Ave. Suite 190) – Will serve treats and punch and offer a 15 percent discount.

4. The House of FiFi DuBois: (123 S Chadbourne St) – All request Dj with no cover charge, drink specials all weekend long, ‘Pooty o’ Gold’ Shot specials, Corn beef & Cabbage bites.

5. Fuentes Cafe Downtown: (101 S Chadbourne St.) – All day special: Green enchiladas

6. Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar: (23 W Beauregard Ave.) – Feature will be a few dishes and drinks to coordinate with the theme available Friday 3/17 & Saturday 3/18

Food: Soft pretzels /w beer cheese Bangers and mash with Jameson Demi gravy & cabbage, Guinness Chocolate Stout Cake Drinks: Irish coffee Irish maid -a cucumber & lemon cocktail Irish whiskey old fashioned Irish buck -Irish whiskey Moscow mule

7. Raw1899: (38 N Chadbourne St). – Happy hour is 4-6 with the famous Pot of Gold frozè. The art gallery is full of beautiful art from several artists.

8. The She Shack: (31 E Twohig Ave) – Guests have a chance to win a necklace set valued at $25.

9. Teacher Store: (310 N. Chadbourne) – A fun store for everyone. Toys, games, puzzles & more for all ages. Not just for teachers!

10. Grisgsby’s Boutique: (59 N. Chadbourne) – Green Beer & Shamrock Shakes! Spend $125 for a free gift with purchase.

11. San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts – Quarter Master Gallery at Fort Concho – (Burgess St. and E Ave.C ) – Exhibit opening reception/party: “Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and Mckay Otto” The reception has a 1980s theme. Come support your 80’s look!

12. Blue Buffalo Art Gallery: (123 North Chadbourne) – Will be showcasing 12 artists (Local and International artists). Open Tuesday through Saturday to the public on all Art Stroll events. New art is on display every month. They will have complimentary wine for all visitors.

13. Concho Clay Studio: (1 Love St) – Free clay activities! Try the potter’s wheel and find out about their Spring ceramics classes. Take photos together in the St. Patty’s themed photo booth. Enjoy free refreshments and enter a drawing to win a clay studio gift certificate!

14. San Angelo Performing Arts Center – (82 Gillis St) -Check out the Artists for Artist’s gallery brought to you by Art in Uncommon Places, all month long! 100+ local artists, 170+ works of art! Everything on sale to benefit the artists and AIUP!