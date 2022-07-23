SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and Walmart will be hosting a Health and Wellness event to help keep your kids safe in the event of an emergency.

On July 23rd from 10am-12pm at Walmart Supercenter (29th St) the San Angelo Police Department will be fingerprinting children for their parents records. Having fingerprints on file is a good way to maintain reliable identification that can help identify lost or abducted children.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports that this is important, “because everyone’s fingerprints are unique, but also because they don’t change over time like physical appearances,” and also recommends keeping updated photos alongside the prints.