Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas at the Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo to host Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas on Saturday, November 27th, according to a release from the Railway Museum of San Angelo.

According to the release, Santa Claus making his way to the Railway Museum of San Angelo! On Saturday, November 27th Santa Claus will arrive in style by locomotive at 10:00am, with a serenade by the Icehouse Brass Band. Free photo opportunities with Santa, Pet Portraits and special guests, the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who, will be available throughout the day. Enjoy live music by Billy Dan’s One Man Blues Band, grab a bite to eat from savory food vendors and complete your Christmas shopping with eclectic local craft vendors.

Activities include museum tours, Painting Classes hosted by Storming Designs and Railway Museum Train Rides. Visit our Facebook page for Railway Museum of San Angelo for additional details!

Living History Tours $3-$5

Santa’s Arrival 10:00am

Photos with Santa 10:00am-4:00pm

Photos with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who 11:00am-2:00pm

Pet Portraits with Santa 2:00pm-4:00pm

Billy Dan’s One Man Blues Band 2:00pm-4:00pm

Railway Museum Train Rides $5 per child

Painting Classes $10 (Paint Santa or the Grinch), limited seating, 11:00am-11:45pm and 2:00pm-2:45pm REGISTER HERE: www.stormingdesigns.com

Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Railway Museum Train Rides 10:00am-4:00pm

Masks are recommended when visiting the museum.

If you are a vendor or food truck interested in participating in the event or would like to sponsor the event please contact info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.