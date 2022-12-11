SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa will be joining Concho Valley PAWS for holiday fun and free adoptions.

Santa will be available for photo opportunities with you and your pet for donations to PAWS. There will also be giveaways, sweet treats (for people and pets), hot cocoa, and more on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Participants that foster or adopt a dog from this event can register to win a new pet gift set which includes a 50lb bag of food, a dog bed, food and water bowl, collar and leash set, training classes and a dog crate. Participants can also register to win earpods, a Eufy Ribi vac 11s and a $100 Amazon gift card.