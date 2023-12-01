SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Nine veterans will fly into San Angelo to spend four days hunting at local ranches starting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 during an annual hunt with San Angelo Support for Veterans, Inc. and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors.

At around 5:20 p.m., these nine individuals will be making their way through San Angelo Regional Airport. Those who would like to welcome these veterans to the town as they begin their stay can join the welcome ceremony at the airport.

San Angelo Veterans Annual Hunt welcome ceremony at San Angelo Regional Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5:20 p.m.

While in San Angelo, these veterans will get the chance to hunt at four local ranches accompanied by past wounded warriors and dedicated volunteers. The annual hunt, made possible this year by San Angelo Support for Veterans, Inc. and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors, gives these veterans a chance to bond as brothers in arms. Furthermore, this program helps combat veteran suicide and PTSD Recovery by providing a relaxing and fun environment – With many of them venturing into society for the first time since discharge.