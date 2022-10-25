SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Symphony will be hosting an out-of-this-world season-opening concert, The Planets, on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in The Murphey Performance Hall.

The San Angelo Symphony will be performing Holst’s The Planets as images are presented on a giant screen above the orchestra. These images are provided by Dr. Kenneth Carrell, the director of the ASU Planetarium.

The all-female chorus and concert pianist will be led by Robert Stovall with Daniel del Pino performing Greig’s Concerto in A minor for Piano and Orchestra alongside the orchestra. The San Angelo Symphony also recognizes J. Mark McLaughlin as the title sponsor of this opening concert and Don and Bette Allision as guest artists and chorus sponsors.

Area students will also get the opportunity to attend the final rehearsal of the San Angelo Symphony for Know the Score on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will get the chance to watch a professional ensemble rehearse and interact with select musicians and Maestro Guzman. The San Angelo Symphony shares that this event is free and open to the public. The public is encouraged to attend the come-and-go event to learn more about the orchestra.

Those wishing to attend Know the Score are asked to make a reservation by visiting the

website at www.sanangelosymphony.org/know-the-score or calling (325) 658-5877.

Tickets for The Planets are now on sale and can be purchased on the San Angelo Symphony website or at the Symphony office located in City Hall at 72 W. College Avenue on the West Mezzanine.

For ticket or 2022–2023 season subscription information, call the Symphony office at (325) 658-5877.