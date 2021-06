Ranger Bonnie Wallace with the San Angelo State Park talks with Morgan Cox about the various ways visitors can enjoy the San Angelo State Park whether it is camping, fishing, or hiking.

If you want to visit the San Angelo State Park, they are located at 362 FM 2288 and are open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the San Angelo State Park, please call 325-949-4757 or click here.