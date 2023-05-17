SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — For the past two years, San Angelo READS! has brought thousands of books to students and is gearing up for its Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up Event on May 31 at the San Angelo Stadium parking lot.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the area near gate 4 will be filled with Concho Valley community members who are celebrating their love of reading. This free, family-friendly event will have a book walk, bowling for books, karaoke, shaved ice from Kona Ice of San Angelo, a dunking booth, a petting zoo and so much more.

Flyer of San Angelo READS! Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up Event happening on Wednesday, May 32 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium. Flyer courtesy of San Angelo ISD.

Businesses and organizations in the area that are interested in inspiring reading across the Concho Valley can register their booth and activity for the Summer Book Patrol Pop-Up Event will need to fill out and submit a participation form by 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. To view the form, click here.