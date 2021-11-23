San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Miracle on Oakes Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) will host the Miracle on Oakes Street Event Thursday, December 9th, Saturday December 11th and Thursday December 16th on Oakes Street, located directly in front of the Fine Arts Museum, according to a press release from SAMFA on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Miracle on Oakes Street will be open Thursday December 9th, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday December 11th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; and Thursday December 16th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Leading up to the event, SAMFA will also be hosting the 12 Days until Miracle on Oakes Street Social Media Giveaway.

Starting Sunday, November 28th, and continuing until the Miracle on Oakes Street Grand Opening on Thursday, December 9th, social media users can LIKE, SHARE and TAG two friends daily on featured holiday advertisements for a chance to win 1 of 12 prizes including:

Two FREE spots for Date Night with Concho Clay Studio

Crowlers from Plateau Brewery

Specially selected art supplies from SAMFA’s education team

Daily winners will be announced on SAMFA’s social media pages.

For more information contact Bekah Coleman at education@samfa.org or visit http://www.samfa.org/miracle-on-oakes-st