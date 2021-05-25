San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Art Thursday To-Go and Virtual Family Days

Bailey Upton with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming Art Thursdays To-Go and Virtual Family Days throughout the months of June and July.

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is located at 1 Love Street next to the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage. The art museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be closed on Monday, May 31st in observance of Memorial Day.