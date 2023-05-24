SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Community Band is ready to kick off summer with a series of concerts from May until August.

All concerts are free to attend!

Memorial Day Salute

Date: May 29, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Sierra Vista UMC

Juneteenth

Date: June 19, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Southland Baptist Multipurpose Building

Star Spangled Banner Concert

Date: July 3, 2023

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Riverstage with fireworks to follow

On Broadway

Date: August 7, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista UMC

Those interested in playing with the community band can join in on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the ASU Band Hall. Participants must be 18 years of age and an audition is not required.