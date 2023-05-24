SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Community Band is ready to kick off summer with a series of concerts from May until August.
All concerts are free to attend!
Memorial Day Salute
- Date: May 29, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Sierra Vista UMC
Juneteenth
- Date: June 19, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Southland Baptist Multipurpose Building
Star Spangled Banner Concert
- Date: July 3, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Location: The Riverstage with fireworks to follow
On Broadway
- Date: August 7, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Sierra Vista UMC
Those interested in playing with the community band can join in on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the ASU Band Hall. Participants must be 18 years of age and an audition is not required.