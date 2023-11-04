SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several businesses from across the Concho Valley came together downtown at noon on Saturday, Nov. 4, to celebrate the fall season with the first-ever Fall Block Party.

A section of East Beauregard Avenue spanning from the road’s intersection with South Irving Street to its intersection with South Oakes Street was closed off. Vendors selling food, clothing, drinks, toys and more lined the roadway for attendees to browse their wares and socialize, all the while live music played in the background.

The block party was put on by the Zero One Brewing Company alongside several other small businesses, including Wandering Mind Brewery, Plateau Brewing Co., Freida Sweets & Meats, Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza, 10 Mile Productions, Three Rivers Mercantile, Red Heifer Macaroons and more.

“We decided to try and pull this together to support local businesses in the downtown area as well as other vendors,” Hannah Barfield, manager of Zero One Brewing Company and sister location Zero One Taproom, said. “The weather’s beautiful, and so we figured, ‘let’s support downtown, support San Angelo and shop small!'”

Plans are already being made for another block party. If this year’s celebration does well, San Angelo could see the festivities return on an annual or biannual basis.

“This is our first time doing an event like this instead of a beer festival,” Barfield said. “We do plan on doing this annually, possibly biannually. It just depends on how well this goes.”

Barfield hopes that the block party inspires San Angelo residents to make the effort to shop locally and support the small businesses around town.

“I really just want everybody to shop small and support local,” Barfield said. “All of these people own their businesses, they all live here in San Angelo, and I want everybody to know that we have great stuff in San Angelo and that the only way to keep this place alive is to support our local community.”

Barfield also suggests that business owners interested in joining in on next year’s block party should message her on Facebook.

“Message me on Facebook if you want to be in!” Barfield said. “We’re trying to keep it really low-budget for our vendors. I just need to cover the costs for the street shutdown. You can message me on Facebook anytime if you want to participate in future events, or you can message the Zero One Brewing Company Facebook page.”