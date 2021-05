Throughout the months of May and June, the San Angelo Art Club will be displaying artwork from their 2021 Members Exhibition on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Today on KLST News at noon, Jean Hoelscher gave Kristen Strakaliatis a preview of some of the artwork on display for the 2021 Members Exhibition.

The 2021 Members Exhibition will be on display at Kendall Art Gallery, located at 119 W. 1st Street.

For more information, call 325-617-2885 or email jeanlh64@gmail.com