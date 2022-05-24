SAN ANGELO, Texas — It is important that the children in our community maintain nutritious meals in order to continue to learn and grow including when school is out. SAISD will be providing a summer meal program to children and teens ages 18 and younger throughout the summer at no cost starting June 6 through July 1.

The meals that will be provided will include breakfast and lunch and will be available at all participating sites in SAISD as well as the local Boys and Girls Clubs with the exclusion of Bradford Elementary which will begin service earlier on June 1, 2022.

There are no qualifications needed in order to participate except for showing up at a program site during the scheduled times. Children do not have to be classified as economically disadvantaged and there is no paperwork to complete. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A complete list of serving sites, dates, and times for the Summer Meals Program is below. All locations are walk-in services only:

Breakfast Sites:



Bradford Elementary – 2302 Bradford Street Time: 7:15am – 8:30am Dates: June 1 – July 1, 2022

Northside Boys & Girls Club – 1802 N. Lillie Street Time: 7:45am – 8:30am Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Southside Boys & Girls Club – 2762 Ben Ficklin Street Time: 7:45am – 8:30am Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022



Lunch Sites:

Bradford Elementary – 2302 Bradford Street Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm Dates: June 1 – July 1, 2022

Goliad Elementary – 120 E. 39th Street Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Lone Star Middle School – 2500 Sherwood Way Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Northside Boys & Girls Club – 1802 N. Lillie Street Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022

Southside Boys & Girls Club – 2762 Ben Ficklin Street Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm Dates: June 6 – July 1, 2022



Summer meal plan flyer

In order to view the menu click here. Menus are subject to change as supply availability changes.

Funding for the summer feeding program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture

and the Texas Department of Agriculture. This will be the 29th year that San Angelo ISD has

participated in offering summer meals.

For additional information on the summer food service program, please call the SAISD Child Nutrition Department at 325-659-3615.







