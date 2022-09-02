SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, September 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New York City. The monument’s original World Trade Center steel artifact was stolen in 2016. In 2017, the Velez family donated another steel artifact from Ground Zero. It is now a centerpiece for the monument’s repair and restoration.