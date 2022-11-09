SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Road to Nowhere Tour for the Reigned Cow Horse Show officially kicked off on November 8, 2022.

Reining Cow Horse trainers from across the globe have made their way to San Angelo’s Spur Arena ranging from students to professionals, all were competing for top prizes in the cutting events.

South Texas Reined Cow Horse’s goal is to promote interest in the Reined Cow Horse discipline while providing a fun learning environment through various shows across the state.

The event is sponsored by Lip Chip and there is $100,000 in added money in addition to the Lip Chip Incentive. Lip Chip is also offering an additional incentive jackpot for horses they have microchipped. You can get your horses chipped for free Monday, November 7, or Friday, November 11 on the grounds.

To watch the event live follow the link here.