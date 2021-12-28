SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo announced the their new business hours for 2022 and invites the public to attend their 25th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, January 6th at 2:00 p.m., according to a release on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Below is the release from the Railway Museum of San Angelo:

The Railway Museum of San Angelo will bring in the New Year with a silver anniversary shining on 25 years of preservation & community engagement, and an announcement of expanding business hours on Thursdays and Fridays. The Museum will proudly celebrate this extraordinary milestone throughout the year with planned activities, information, and special offers. The public is invited to attend the 25th Anniversary Celebration on January 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Come celebrate and witness the unveiling of their new model scale train exhibit along with light refreshments.

Thanks to a group of dedicated individuals in 1991, the Santa Fe Depot was protected from demolition and was rehabilitated to store railroad history artifacts for public viewing. The Santa Fe Passenger Depot’s title changed to the Railway Museum of San Angelo and has since then remained committed to preserving the rich railway history of San Angelo.

Over the years, many partners have contributed to maintaining the Railway Museum, including the City of San Angelo, Goodfellow Airforce Base, volunteer organizations from Angelo State University, and railroad retirees & devotees.

An Award of Merit was presented to the Railway Museum by the Texas Historical Commission for significant contributions to historical preservation, education and community outreach in 2021.

This year, the Museum received a grant from the San Angelo Health Foundation to replace the outdated HVAC system that is essential to continue and expand operations.

In addition, the Railway Museum received a grant from the San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council that will allow us to provide additional programming in 2022. The programming will occur on Saturday of every month and will also include rides on our motorized train along with many other fun activities!

In honor of our 25th year, The Railway Museum of San Angelo are asking for a donation of $25 to be made to the museum (or more if you are so moved!) in 2022! Donors will receive a commemorative pin with our 25th Anniversary logo when they contribute. Contributions can be made online at sanangelorailway.org or mailed to 703 South Chadbourne Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903.

The Railway Museum will be open Saturday, January 1.

New Hours beginning January 6, 2022!