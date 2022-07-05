SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum will be hosting several fun events on the 2nd Saturday to support and honors its rich history.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo is celebrating its 25th anniversary and Board president Suzanna Valenzuela said there is so much activity this year that admissions have increased by over 85 percent. It is becoming the museum’s best year ever.

On the Second Saturday, July 9, it’s the Show & Shine Invitational, with music by Chris Bailey. Guests are invited to bring their car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, or whatever has wheels and show it from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Railway Museum parking lot near Chadbourne Street. There is no entry fee.

Thanks to a grant from the San Angelo Cultural Council, each month there’s an arts-related activity on the Second Saturdays. On July 9, it’s “Click and Clack,” a lesson in drone photography led by Damon Bell, a professional photographer and one of the museum’s volunteer conductors. The drone lesson starts at 11 a.m. inside the museum and continues outside as participants learn how to use a drone for aerial photos.

There is no charge for the class, but reservations are recommended by calling 325-486-2140 or emailing info.sanangelorailway.gmail.com.

The San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer will also do a meet and greet from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. They will hand out free drink coupons and stickers and kids can check out the patrol car. There will be vendors and food trucks outside the museum.

Tours of the Railway Museum are $3-5 on Thursday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Second Saturday rides on the Choo Choo train are $5 per child. For more information go to www.sanangelorailway.org, 325-486-2140, Facebook Railway Museum of San Angelo or visit 703 S. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 76903.

Email: info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com