Plateau Brewing Co. and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Plauterberfest

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is partnering with Plateau Brewing Co. on Saturday, October 16th for Plauterberfest, a free public celebration of craft beer and community.

Plateau Brewing Co., a locally-owned and operated Brewery and taproom, will host the business’s inaugural Plateauberfest event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 214 South Chadbourne St. and in the adjacent parking lot.

This family friendly event will be a nod to traditional German Oktoberfest and include a variety of craft beers from Plateau Brewing Co., live music, German themed fare from Southern Smoked BBQ, Oktober-fest themed games and more!

SAMFA’s Education Department will be working with children and families from noon until 3 p.m. creating free sugar skulls in preparation for the upcoming Dia de Los Muertos event hosted at SAMFA on October 30th.

SAMFA’s new Concho Clay Studio Manager will be at Plateau Brewery for Plateauberfest demonstrating throwing techniques with clay including beer steins. This is a great chance to register for new ceramic classes this fall.

For this special event, Plateau Brewing Co. is partnering with Concho Valley Regional Food Bank to take on hunger in the community and to restock pantries ahead of the holidays. Plateauberfest patrons are invited to bring two shelf-stable canned goods to the event to receive one dollar off their first pint of PBC craft beer or $3 off the purchase of a commemorative stein, which comes with two refills. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Plateau Brewing Co. German beers sold at the event will be donated to the Food Bank.