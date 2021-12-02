SAN ANGELO, Texas – Paintbrush Alley Market Days returns to San Angelo on Saturday, December 11th, according to a statement from Paintbrush Alley on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

According to the statement, Paintbrush Alley has many new vendors, exciting activities and Santa Claus will make an appearance.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity to support local small businesses for last minute Christmas shopping.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days will be open Saturday, December 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Downtown San Angelo at Paintbrush Alley and the Pop Art Museum, located between Twohig and Concho.