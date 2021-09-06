Ferd Kohen talks with Jay Martin about Operation Christmas Child and the events coming up including the Project Leaders Workshop Friday, September 10th and the National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child happening the week of November 15th-22nd.

The Project Leaders Workshop will be held at the Christian Church of San Angelo at 4064 South Bryant Blvd, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Below is more information on Operation Christmas Child:

This whole process is made possible by caring individuals who pack shoe boxes full of quality gifts for children in need. Many of these shoe box packers also use our follow your box feature to discover the country where their gift will be delivered. more than 9,000 year-round volunteers also get the word out about the Samaritan’s purse project across the U.S. in addition, some 80,000 short-term volunteers serve in more than 4,000 drop-off locations open across the country every year during national collection week, the third week in November. Each shoe box collected then travels to one of eight processing centers to be inspected and prepared for international shipment by 90,000 volunteers. all of this is supported by the 30,000 volunteers in our prayer network. In 2020 alone, more than 9.1 million operation Christmas child shoe box gifts were collected throughout Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, The United Kingdom, and The United States. Together we are working to see “a great multitude which no one could number, of all nations, tribes, peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and before the lamb” (rev. 7:9-10).