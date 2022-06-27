SAN ANGELO, Texas — Night To Shine is an event hosted by the Calvary Baptist Church to create a safe and inviting space for special needs men and women 14 and up to enjoy prom.

The event will be held at the McNease Convention Center (501 Rio Concho Dr) on July 1, 2022, from 4:45 PM to 9:00 PM ( this time does not apply for volunteers)

At the prom, there will be hair, makeup, and shoe shining, limo rides, photo booths, LED dancing robots, food, dancing and a red carpet, a sensory room for the honored guests, and a VIP room for parents and caretakers with separate entertainment and meals provided for free.

This event is free and there are several ways you can be part of the Rise and Shine family and participate in this event:

Attend as an Honored Guest (ages 14+)

Attend as a parent/caretaker with your Honored Guest/s

Volunteer (ages 14+)

Be a Buddy (ages 18+) You will spend the evening with your Honored Guest as they enjoy the activities and build a friendship with them.

Donate or Become a Sponsor

Volunteers are still needed for this event, the last training session will be today, June 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM and there will be pizza.

For more information please call 325.450.5345 or email juliebethredman@Gmail.com

www.eventcreate.com/e/riseandshine01