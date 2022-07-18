SAN ANGELO, Texas — Golden wave Tattoo is coming to San Angelo for its first annual tattoo expo with opportunities to get a free tattoo during the event.

This event is sponsored by Ink Masters tattoo Show and will be from November 11 at 1 PM to November 13 at 9 PM located on 50 E 43RD ST.

There will be live tattooing all weekend by over 150 award-winning tattoo artists ranging from realistic to traditional or black and grey to color. Participants have a chance to receive a free tattoo with up to $1,200 in free tattoo giveaways happening throughout the weekend as well as live-on-the-spot tattooing and piercings during the event.

Tickets will be available at the door only however you could get $5 dollars off if you arrive BEFORE 5 PM on Friday.

Ticket Prices