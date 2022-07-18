SAN ANGELO, Texas — Golden wave Tattoo is coming to San Angelo for its first annual tattoo expo with opportunities to get a free tattoo during the event.
This event is sponsored by Ink Masters tattoo Show and will be from November 11 at 1 PM to November 13 at 9 PM located on 50 E 43RD ST.
There will be live tattooing all weekend by over 150 award-winning tattoo artists ranging from realistic to traditional or black and grey to color. Participants have a chance to receive a free tattoo with up to $1,200 in free tattoo giveaways happening throughout the weekend as well as live-on-the-spot tattooing and piercings during the event.
Tickets will be available at the door only however you could get $5 dollars off if you arrive BEFORE 5 PM on Friday.
Ticket Prices
- Friday: 1:00pm – 11:00pm = $20 ($5 off before 5pm)
- Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm = $20
- Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm = $20
- 3-day weekend pass = $35