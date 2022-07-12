SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho will be celebrating the National day of the Cowboy at the American Plains Artists Show in the Quartermaster Galleries on Saturday, July 23, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

First created in Wyoming in 2005, this celebration marks the contributions of the American Cowboy to the national culture. It has been marked at Fort Concho for the past ten years.

The event will kick off with a breakfast reception at the Quartermaster Galleries with pastries, juice, coffee and fruit, starting at 9:00 am, followed by a Gallery Talk by Laura Huckaby, Collections Manager at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 930 am. Starting at 10 AM guests are invited to watch the Concho Cowboy Company perform one of their award-wining programs right outside the Quartermaster Galleries.

The event is free and open to the public and the western show will remain open until 4:00 pm. This year’s show features eighty-six works of painting and sculpture by fifty-one artists from seventeen states, covering many western themes of cowboys, Native Americans, ranching and farming, and the many people and animals who inhabit the Great Plains.

Fort Concho National Cowboy Day Flyer

For more information, please contact Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 and check the website at fortconcho.com.