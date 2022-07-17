SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Buffalo Solider Day is on July 28, 2022, and San Angelos NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial is hosting several events in celebration.

Fort Concho Retreat Ceremony – July 28, 2022

A Retreat Ceremony is conducted when the unit honors the U.S. flag when it is lowered in the evening and serves two purposes; to signal the end of the duty day and pay respect to the nation’s flag. In the 18th century, according to the Curriculum on Military Subjects, command retreat was a daily occurrence, not to honor the flag but as a signal for units to call the roll as a final accounting before reveille the following morning.

The event will take place at 5:30 PM and will be presented by members of the Fort Concho Living History Program & The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion from Goodfellow AFB. There will be a reception following the ceremony in Officer’s Quarter 8.

This is a free event and open to ALL!

Dinner and Program – July 29, 2022

There will be a Dinner and Program event at 5:30 PM at the Fort Stables on Flipper Street. The event will include special guest speakers and a Living History Presentation about the Buffalo Soldier history. You will hear other exciting information about the life of soldiers, and a few civilians who made life a one-of-a-kind experience at Fort Concho.

The event has an admission of $25 and there will also be a cash bar available. Tickets can be purchased here.

Film Festival – July 30, 2022

All films will reflect the history of the Buffalo Soldiers and provide the rest of the story. There will be an introduction to each film and the event will present an exciting interview and podcast about a local Buffalo Soldier folklorist who lived and performed in San Angelo. There will also be a Q&A period featuring special guest speakers.

The event will be located at the Quartermaster Galleries starting at 10 am to view the first film until 3 PM.

The film festival is free and family-friendly. Free popcorn and other light treats will be available throughout the session.