SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There will be plenty of music to listen to and concerts to attend this summer across the Concho Valley!

Check out what artists are coming to the area in 2023:

May

Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi Spring Concert – Thursday, May 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bill Aylor Memorial Riverstage

Simply Texas Blues Festival

Rowdy Richter at The House of Fifi Dubois at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18

at The House of Fifi Dubois at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 Rochelle and The Sidewinders at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19

at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 Jazz Band competition on May 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the House of FiFi Dubois

on May 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the House of FiFi Dubois Oscar Ornelas and special guest The Blues Bank at the House of FiFi Dubois at 7:30 p.m.

Coffey Anderson – May 20 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Evil Woman the American Electric Light Orchestra – Tuesday, May 23 in the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Lake Nasworthy Nights with Kody West and Hayden McBride – May 27 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park

Vandoliers Live – May 27 at 7 p.m. at The Chicken Farm Art Center

Gunhild Carling – Sunday, May 28 at the Brooks and Bates Theater. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

June

Pat Green – June 2 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Drew Moreland – 8:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on June 3

Wade Bowen – June 10 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Midnight River Choir – June 10 at The House of Fifi Dubois from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

2023 River Rat Fest and Jim Bowie Day Cook Off

Luke Johanson – 11 a.m. on

Michael Saiz – 12:30 p.m.

Wes Creech – 2 p.m.

Matt Zarder – 3:30 p.m.

Lake Nasworthy Nights with Logan Samford and 12 Mile – June 12 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park

Dedra Knox and Friends – June 15 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois

Madam Radar Live – June 17 at 7 p.m. at The Chicken Farm Art Center

John Conlee – June 23 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Pat Water Band – From 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 24 at The House of FiFi Dubois

William Beckmann – June 30 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

July

Zach Williams A Hundred Highways Tours – Saturday, July 1 at the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Star Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks – July 3 at Bill Aylor Memorial Riverstage

Lake Nasworthy Nights with Slade Coulter and Cooper Mohrmann – July 3 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park

Lake Nasworthy Nights with Live 80! – July 4 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park

Baby Bash, MC Magic and Lil Rob – July 7 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

The Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute – Saturday, July 15 at the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Mike and The Moonpies: The Solo and Steel Tour – July 15 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois

Wild West Fest

Eddie Flint – 5 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Thursday, July 27

Case Hardin – 6 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Thursday, July 27

Gracie York – 7:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Thursday, July 27

Colby Acuff – 8:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Thursday, July 27

Cole Barnhill – 10:30 p.m. at Blaines pub on Thursday, July 27

Palmer Anthony – 11:30 p.m. at Blaines pub on Thursday, July 27

Mila Rae – 4:45 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Friday, July 28

Travis Roberts – 5:30 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Friday, July 28

Mark David Manders – 6:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28

Braxton Keith – 7:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28

Tyler Halverson – 8:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28

Giovannie and The Hired Guns – 10:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28

Jesse Daniel – 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Saturday, July 29

Trenton Fletcher – 12 a.m. at Blaines Pub on Saturday, July 29

Alex Aguilar – 4 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Saturday, Jul 29

Cooper Mohrmann – 5 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Saturday, July 29

Holly Beth – 6:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29

Jacob Stelly – 7:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29

Treaty Oak Revival – 8:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29

Gary Allen – 10:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29

12 Mile – 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Sunday, July 30

Wynn Williams – 12 a.m. at Blaine Pub on Sunday, July 30

August

Back in Black AC/DC Tribute – Aug. 5 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Kevin Fowler – Friday, Aug. 18 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

John Waite – Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.