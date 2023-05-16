SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There will be plenty of music to listen to and concerts to attend this summer across the Concho Valley!
Check out what artists are coming to the area in 2023:
May
Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi Spring Concert – Thursday, May 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bill Aylor Memorial Riverstage
- Rowdy Richter at The House of Fifi Dubois at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18
- Rochelle and The Sidewinders at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19
- Jazz Band competition on May 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the House of FiFi Dubois
- Oscar Ornelas and special guest The Blues Bank at the House of FiFi Dubois at 7:30 p.m.
Coffey Anderson – May 20 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
Evil Woman the American Electric Light Orchestra – Tuesday, May 23 in the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.
Lake Nasworthy Nights with Kody West and Hayden McBride – May 27 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park
Vandoliers Live – May 27 at 7 p.m. at The Chicken Farm Art Center
Gunhild Carling – Sunday, May 28 at the Brooks and Bates Theater. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.
June
Pat Green – June 2 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
Drew Moreland – 8:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on June 3
Wade Bowen – June 10 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
Midnight River Choir – June 10 at The House of Fifi Dubois from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
2023 River Rat Fest and Jim Bowie Day Cook Off
- Luke Johanson – 11 a.m. on
- Michael Saiz – 12:30 p.m.
- Wes Creech – 2 p.m.
- Matt Zarder – 3:30 p.m.
Lake Nasworthy Nights with Logan Samford and 12 Mile – June 12 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park
Dedra Knox and Friends – June 15 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois
Madam Radar Live – June 17 at 7 p.m. at The Chicken Farm Art Center
John Conlee – June 23 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
Pat Water Band – From 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 24 at The House of FiFi Dubois
William Beckmann – June 30 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
July
Zach Williams A Hundred Highways Tours – Saturday, July 1 at the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.
Star Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks – July 3 at Bill Aylor Memorial Riverstage
Lake Nasworthy Nights with Slade Coulter and Cooper Mohrmann – July 3 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park
Lake Nasworthy Nights with Live 80! – July 4 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park
Baby Bash, MC Magic and Lil Rob – July 7 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
The Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute – Saturday, July 15 at the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.
Mike and The Moonpies: The Solo and Steel Tour – July 15 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois
- Eddie Flint – 5 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Thursday, July 27
- Case Hardin – 6 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Thursday, July 27
- Gracie York – 7:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Thursday, July 27
- Colby Acuff – 8:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Thursday, July 27
- Cole Barnhill – 10:30 p.m. at Blaines pub on Thursday, July 27
- Palmer Anthony – 11:30 p.m. at Blaines pub on Thursday, July 27
- Mila Rae – 4:45 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Friday, July 28
- Travis Roberts – 5:30 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Friday, July 28
- Mark David Manders – 6:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28
- Braxton Keith – 7:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28
- Tyler Halverson – 8:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28
- Giovannie and The Hired Guns – 10:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Friday, July 28
- Jesse Daniel – 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Saturday, July 29
- Trenton Fletcher – 12 a.m. at Blaines Pub on Saturday, July 29
- Alex Aguilar – 4 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Saturday, Jul 29
- Cooper Mohrmann – 5 p.m. at The Martial Pint on Saturday, July 29
- Holly Beth – 6:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29
- Jacob Stelly – 7:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29
- Treaty Oak Revival – 8:30 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29
- Gary Allen – 10:15 p.m. on The River Stage on Saturday, July 29
- 12 Mile – 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on Sunday, July 30
- Wynn Williams – 12 a.m. at Blaine Pub on Sunday, July 30
August
Back in Black AC/DC Tribute – Aug. 5 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
Kevin Fowler – Friday, Aug. 18 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval
John Waite – Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.