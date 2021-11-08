Mitchell Buick to host Car Show and Mini Swap Meet benefitting San Angelo Elks Lodge

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Mitchell Buick will host a car show and Mini Swap meet from 10am-2pm on Saturday November 13th, at their lot at 4105 Sherwood Way, according to a press release from the San Angelo Elks Lodge on Monday.

Proceeds will be used to support the San Angelo Elks Veterans Programs and Special Needs Children’s Programs. San Angelo Elks will be cooking hamburgers on site for sale at $7 each.

The entry fee is $20 and trophies will be given to the top 30 entries. There will be a 50-50 drawing. Mitchell Buick and the San Angelo Elks Lodge invite the public to come out and enjoy the cars, and grab a burger.