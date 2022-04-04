Watkins amidst his work, “Reflections Made of Memories.”

Photo by Bonni Oakes

SANANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is introducing a new exhibit of ceramics by James C. Watkins, juror for this year’s 24th San Angelo National Ceramic Competition beginning on Friday, April 8, located in the ASU Mayer Museum, 2501 W. Ave. N.



The exhibit is titled, “Reflections Made of Memories,” and will be free to the public for viewing from 0 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until July 16.



The artist, Watkins, has worked with clay for over 40 years and it has had his work held in multiple prestigious permanent collections, including the White House Collection of American Crafts. He has received his B.F.A from Kansas City Art Institute, and his M.F.A. from Indiana University. The exhibit will focus on Watkins more recent works, his diversity of skills and his inspirations. examples of his work can be found at jcwclayworks.com.



He has taught at the Texas Tech University in the College of Architecture from 1983 until his retirement in 2018 where he was distinguished with the title of Paul Whitfield Horn Professor Emeritus.



Among some of his other outstanding achievements are the Texas Tech University President’s Excellence in Teaching Award and the Art on the Llano Estacado Legacy Award, which was presented to him by the Texas Tech University Museum Association. He was also a 2005 Senior Fulbright Scholar, while teaching in Vietnam at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture and in 2019 he was awarded the HCCC Texas Master Award by the Houston Center of Contemporary Craft.

In addition to his work with ceramics he is also the author of “Reflections Made of Memories,” and co-author of “Architectural Delineation: Presentation Techniques and Projects,” as well as “Alternative Kilns & Firing Techniques.” He has also written for several national and international magazines which include the Ceramics Monthly, Studio Potter, New Ceramics: The European Ceramics Magazine, and China Ceramic Artist.

More details on current and upcoming exhibits in the ASU Mayer Museum can be found at angelo.edu/mayer-museum.

For more information, contact Lisa Highsmith, curator of the ASU Mayer Museum, at 325-486-6429 or lisa.highsmith@angelo.edu.