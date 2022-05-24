SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo will have a summer safety event on Tuesday, June 7 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM located at the Goodfellow Recreation Camp, (1950 S. Concho Dr.) This event is free to the public and is designed to help educate parents and caretakers on how to properly keep kids safe while still having fun during the summer.

There will be free life jackets and fittings provided by Safe Kids while supplies last. Children must be attending in order to receive the jacket and to be fitted. There will also be car temperature tests with DPS and TxDOT as well as hands-on only CPR demonstrations by the San Angelo Fire Department.

Other informational demonstrations will include hydration, boating/prop safety, drowning prevention, Stop The Bleed, gun safety and outdoor injuries, such as falls, cuts and snake bites.

Safe Kids is a worldwide, non-profit organization dedicated to teaching children and their families how to stay safe, preventing traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. The San Angelo branch works with our community to share education and keep children safe from preventable injuries.

For more information about Safe Kids San Angelo, please contact Jamie Harden at 352-947-6130 or via email at JamieHarden@shannonhealth.org.