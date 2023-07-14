SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tenants, landlords, property managers and investors are invited to the 2nd annual Landlord Tenant forum on Friday, July 25, 2023, at the Stephens Central Library.
The San Angelo Association of Realtors, who are hosting the event, says the goal is to provide information for anyone interested in issues that affect rental properties.
Stephanie Hambright, SAAR President, and Missy Harris, Chair of SAAR’s Education Committee, joined Senora Scott to talk about the event and how people can participate.
To find out more, contact the San Angelo Association of Realtors at (325) 944-2521.
Date
5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.)
Friday, July 25th, 2023
Location
Stephens Central Library, 3rd Floor
33 W Beauregard Ave
About the Event
The 2nd annual Landlord Tenant Forum, hosted by the San Angelo Association of Realtors, is be an informative event that covers hot topics for landlords, tenants, property managers and people interested in investing in rental properties.
Pizza and water will be served.
Topics
- Responsibilities of both landlords and tenants
- The pathway to home ownership
- Writs and lockouts
- Insurance for landlords and renters
- Right to inspect
- Current rent increases
Resources
- Concho Valley Community Action Agency
- Habitat for Humanity
- Rust Street Ministries