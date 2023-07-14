SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tenants, landlords, property managers and investors are invited to the 2nd annual Landlord Tenant forum on Friday, July 25, 2023, at the Stephens Central Library.

The San Angelo Association of Realtors, who are hosting the event, says the goal is to provide information for anyone interested in issues that affect rental properties.

Stephanie Hambright, SAAR President, and Missy Harris, Chair of SAAR’s Education Committee, joined Senora Scott to talk about the event and how people can participate.

To find out more, contact the San Angelo Association of Realtors at (325) 944-2521.

2nd Annual Landlord Tenant Forum

Date

5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.)

Friday, July 25th, 2023

Location

Stephens Central Library, 3rd Floor

33 W Beauregard Ave

About the Event

The 2nd annual Landlord Tenant Forum, hosted by the San Angelo Association of Realtors, is be an informative event that covers hot topics for landlords, tenants, property managers and people interested in investing in rental properties.

Pizza and water will be served.

Topics

Responsibilities of both landlords and tenants

The pathway to home ownership

Writs and lockouts

Insurance for landlords and renters

Right to inspect

Current rent increases

Resources