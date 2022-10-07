SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Lake View Mariachi Band will be playing with Dr. Christopher Schmitt, a pianist in the “President’s Own” U.S. Marine Corps Band, at the Lake View High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

This concert, featuring the fusion of classical music and mariachi music, is free to the public.

“So today at the concert, I am going to perform with the mariachi band mariachi music and one of their trumpeters will perform with me, classical music,” Schmitt explained to Concho Valley Home Page staff. “We will have an integration of this which is kind of the goal of what we want to do is to integrate cultures and backgrounds just like America already has.”

The Lake View Mariachi Band and Schmitt performed at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts for a handful of active members in the San Angelo community Friday around noon. These attendees got a taste of what the concert taking place at the Lake View High School Band will intel.

Schmitt has a Doctorate in Piano Performance from The Julliard School, is a chamber musician and performs regularly in a small ensemble at the White House as a member of the “President’s Own” U.S. Marine Corps Band. Along with performing as a chamber musician and classical pianist, Schmitt is also the co-founder of the Washington Arts Ensemble.

Schmitt shared that the Washington Arts Ensemble is musical series that aims to bring classical music to everyone, especially the younger generation.



“Classical music is for everybody, just like all art is for everybody,” Schitt said.