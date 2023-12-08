SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents looking for holiday festivities to enjoy this December may be in luck, thanks to the theater savants of Lake View High School.

Under the guidance of theater director Hec Knutson, high school students will perform the play “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15. According to Knutson, this is the first production of the year for the acting troop.

The high schoolers behind the production have been meeting for two hours after school every weekday for 1 1/2 months in anticipation of the play.

“Everybody seems very excited,” Knutson said. “The kids have had fun working on it and building our sets and everything. It’s been a fun experience for them.”

The play is based on the original tale in “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” a poem spun by New York poet Clement Clarke Moore to read to his children on Christmas Eve in 1822, according to the Poetry Foundation. The play is told from the perspective of a mouse and a girl whose house Santa missed a year before the play’s events. Together, the pair seek to find out why Saint Nick didn’t visit them.

“It’s a great way to help celebrate the holiday season and expose your children to the world of theater,” Knutson said.

The production is open to the public to enjoy. Tickets for the show will be sold for $5 at the door.