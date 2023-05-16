SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Col. Christopher Corbett and Msgt. Crystal Doepker of the 17th Training Wing sat down with Carolyn McEnrue during KLST News at 5 to talk about the Goodfellow Air Force Base’s upcoming Open House and Block Party on June 3.

Col. Corbett shared that there has not been an opportunity for the community to see what happens on the base in the history of the 17th training wing from what they could find. He further explained that there are several people in San Angelo that do not know what happens out at the base on a day-to-day basis.

“We wanted to showcase to the community and teach them what we do each day to help support our national defense,” said Msgt. Doepker.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 those in the San Angelo community can check out the Fire Academy and Intel School House. Kids will get the chance to check out a firetruck and aim a fire hose at targets. Msgt. Doepket shared that a C130 will also be on display.

During the Block Party visitors can enjoy a live DJ, a K-9 showcase, food, a splash pad and more. The United States Marine Corps will be set up with a pull-up challenge. Doepker said that the Air Force, Space Force and Navy will all be out at the Open House and Block Party as well.

For more information visit Goodfellow Air Force Base (af.mil).