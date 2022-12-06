(KLST) KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue sat down with San Angelo State Park interpreter Tara Fattouh To talk about some events coming up at the state park.

On December 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Campsites will be decked out in holiday decor for Holly-Days at the Park. Fattouh shares visitors can attend this event for free by entering the South Shore entrance.

Visitors will receive ballots as they enter the park to vote for their top three campsites. Kids will also get the chance to receive a free gift bag and take pictures with Santa and Smokey Bear.

“All of the campsites will be decorated with RVs, tents whatever they decided to bring to make it super holiday-themed,” Fattouh said.

Fattouh adds that this free, self-guided Christmas tour is a great way for people to come see the park for the first time.

“It’s a free event to the public so it’s a great time to come out to the park for the first time.”

Fattouh shared that trout stocking will also be taking place in the Javelina Draw on Dec. 16 and those wishing to bait fish do not need a fishing license to do so at the State Park.

“As long as it’s bait fishing which is a really nice perk that state parks offer,” Fattouh said. “So you don’t have to your fishing license as long as you’re paying the daily entry fee that essentially purchases a daily fishing license for you.”