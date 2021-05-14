Keep San Angelo Beautiful will host its Free Household Hazardous Waste Dump on Saturday, May 22nd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful will host its free Household Hazardous Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

This event is only open to Tom Green County residents. Please bring a valid water or electric bill to confirm your residence.

Document shredding up to five boxes per vehicle will be available.

Acceptable household items

Batteries

Tires – auto and normal truck tires only (no rims, max of six tires per vehicle)

Electronics (no TVs or CRT monitors)

Drain, oven and other household cleaners

Paint thinner

Latex- and oil-based paint

Aerosol cans

Metal polish

Radiator cleaners

Rust preventers

Wood preservatives and wood strippers

Solvents

Photography chemicals

Sealants

Cooking oil

Lightbulbs

Gasoline

Kerosene

Oil

Degreaser

Brake and transmission fluids

Antifreeze

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Ammonia

Rodent killers

Pool chemicals

Mothballs

Bleach

Fertilizers

Corrosives and batteries

Items that are not accepted

Drums over five gallons of anything

Truckloads of anything

Biological items – sharps, meds, scripts

Appliances

Cylinders or extinguishers

Fireworks or explosives

Reactive material

Agriculture waste

Construction or business waste

Asbestos materials

Trash

Children’s Activities

Bike giveaway by the KSAB Jr. Ambassadors

Ella Saves the Oceans

For every 50 plastic bags that you turn in to Ella, she will give you a recycled, reusable bag. Ella Elkins is a young girl in our community who wants to save the oceans from plastic debris. Republic Services has provided KSAB with the reusable bags.

Vendors and Booths

Decoty Coffee, Kona Ice and other food vendors will be available on-site.

If you would like to register a booth, please contact Charlotte Anderson at 325-486-3771 or charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division