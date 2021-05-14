Keep San Angelo Beautiful will host its Free Household Hazardous Waste Dump on Saturday, May 22nd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful will host its free Household Hazardous Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
This event is only open to Tom Green County residents. Please bring a valid water or electric bill to confirm your residence.
Document shredding up to five boxes per vehicle will be available.
Acceptable household items
- Batteries
- Tires – auto and normal truck tires only (no rims, max of six tires per vehicle)
- Electronics (no TVs or CRT monitors)
- Drain, oven and other household cleaners
- Paint thinner
- Latex- and oil-based paint
- Aerosol cans
- Metal polish
- Radiator cleaners
- Rust preventers
- Wood preservatives and wood strippers
- Solvents
- Photography chemicals
- Sealants
- Cooking oil
- Lightbulbs
- Gasoline
- Kerosene
- Oil
- Degreaser
- Brake and transmission fluids
- Antifreeze
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Ammonia
- Rodent killers
- Pool chemicals
- Mothballs
- Bleach
- Fertilizers
- Corrosives and batteries
Items that are not accepted
- Drums over five gallons of anything
- Truckloads of anything
- Biological items – sharps, meds, scripts
- Appliances
- Cylinders or extinguishers
- Fireworks or explosives
- Reactive material
- Agriculture waste
- Construction or business waste
- Asbestos materials
- Trash
Children’s Activities
Bike giveaway by the KSAB Jr. Ambassadors
Ella Saves the Oceans
For every 50 plastic bags that you turn in to Ella, she will give you a recycled, reusable bag. Ella Elkins is a young girl in our community who wants to save the oceans from plastic debris. Republic Services has provided KSAB with the reusable bags.
Vendors and Booths
Decoty Coffee, Kona Ice and other food vendors will be available on-site.
If you would like to register a booth, please contact Charlotte Anderson at 325-486-3771 or charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.
Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division