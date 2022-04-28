SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo is inviting those in and around the area for their Railway Days Festival on May 14th.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the railroad museum will be packed with vendors, cars, live performances, and more.

According to the Railway Museum’s flyer for the event, the Concho Cowboy Company will be having a performance at 12 p.m. with Drone Photography following for those wanting to be captured on this year’s event. Those wanting to join in the picture are welcome to wear any old-timey clothes they have.

The Railway Museum also shared there will be a dedication of the original sheep sculpture at 11 a.m.

Those that are interested in model trains are also invited to the Railway Day Show, Swap or Sell event. The depot will set up tables outside on the platform so the public can bring their model trains and equipment to set up. The museum says that there will be no charge for the tables and no percentage taken from model railroader’s sales.

For more information, call 325-468-2140 or visit the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.