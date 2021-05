Mark Hudman with Jesus Rocks the River talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming event this Saturday, May 29th at the San Angelo Riverstage from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Jesus Rocks the River is a free Christian event with a silent auction benefiting Fresh Start Ministries.

Admission is free and there will be free bounce houses, face paint, food, music and t-shirts (free t-shirts for the first 150 people).

For more information about the event, please call 325-656-7386