SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Multiple celebrations are being held across San Angelo to mark the United States’ 247th birthday.

Here is a look at what events are happening in San Angelo for Independence Day:

Thursday, June 29

Downtown Stroll: American Celebration

Shop local and celebrate Independence Day weekend in downtown San Angelo from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy discounts, giveaways and free trolley rides on June 29.

Monday, July 3

Star Spangled Banner Food & Vendor Pop Up

As part of the Star Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks, food trucks and vendors will be setting up at Bart Dewitt and Neffs Park at 325 S. Oakes St. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Star Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks

You won’t want to miss San Angelo’s largest firework display in history during A Star Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks at the Riverstage. The show will start at 7 p.m. with performances by the Lake View Mariachi Band, Los Caciques, Jazz Concho, and The San Angelo Community Band. After the fireworks, the Riverstage will come alive with the After Party. This will be an interactive contemporary music show performing hit songs for all ages. For more information or to purchase tickets click here. Gates will open at 12 p.m.



Pops On the Patio

From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Martial Pint will be hosting Pops On the Patio. Visitors can enjoy free, live music and the firework show. Seating is first come, first serve.

Tuesday, July 4

Fort Concho Independece Day

Mark the country’s 247th anniversary with Fort Concho during their old Independence Day celebration on July 4. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly artillery salutes will take place on the Parade Ground near Barracks 1 Visitor Center. Visitors can watch artillery and enter the visitor’s center for free. For more info about the fort’s holiday schedule and events, call 325-657-4444 or visit fortconcho.com.



Lake Nasworthy Nights with Live 80! – July 4 at 6 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park. Click here to purchase tickets.