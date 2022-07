SAN ANGELO, Texas — There’s no better way to beat the heat than digging into a frozen treat! Join the Old Central Firehouse for some family fun and a free cup of ice cream with the purchase of pizza.

The event will be on July 14, 2022, from 5 PM to 8 PM and was made possible by Downtown San Angelo Inc, San Angelo Downtown Strong, Discover San Angelo, and the Old Central Firehouse.