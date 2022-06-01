SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, June 11, Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste event from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Eco-fair from 7 a.m. to noon at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
The Eco-Fair will include vendors such as Just One More BBQ, also in attendance will be Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. Throughout the day there will be prize drawings during the day as well as drawings for a new bicycle. The first 50 guests will receive a free tote bag and the first 100 will receive a free T-shirt. Free coffee will be available to all.
Ella Saves the Ocean
For every 50 plastic bags that you turn in to Ella, she will give you a recycled, reusable bag. Ella Elkins is a young girl in our community who wants to save the oceans from plastic debris. Ella is sponsored by Shelburne Financial Services.
Acceptable household drop-off items
- Documents to be shredded (up to 4 boxes per vehicle
- Batteries
- Electronics (no TVs or CRT monitors)
- Drain, oven and other household cleaners
- Paint thinner
- Latex- and oil-based paint
- Aerosol cans
- Metal polish
- Radiator cleaners
- Rust preventers
- Wood preservatives and wood strippers
- Solvents
- Photography chemicals
- Sealants
- Cooking oil
- Lightbulbs
- Gasoline
- Kerosene
- Oil
- Degreaser
- Brake and transmission fluids
- Antifreeze
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Ammonia
- Rodent killers
- Pool chemicals
- Mothballs
- Bleach
- Fertilizers
- Corrosives and auto batteries
Drop-off items NOT accepted
- Tires
- Drums over five gallons of anything
- Truckloads of anything
- Biological items – sharps, meds, scripts
- Appliances
- Cylinders or extinguishers
- Fireworks or explosives
- Reactive material
- Agricultural waste
- Construction or business waste
- Asbestos materials
- Trash