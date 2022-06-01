SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, June 11, Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste event from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Eco-fair from 7 a.m. to noon at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

The Eco-Fair will include vendors such as Just One More BBQ, also in attendance will be Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. Throughout the day there will be prize drawings during the day as well as drawings for a new bicycle. The first 50 guests will receive a free tote bag and the first 100 will receive a free T-shirt. Free coffee will be available to all.

Ella Saves the Ocean

For every 50 plastic bags that you turn in to Ella, she will give you a recycled, reusable bag. Ella Elkins is a young girl in our community who wants to save the oceans from plastic debris. Ella is sponsored by Shelburne Financial Services.

Acceptable household drop-off items

Documents to be shredded (up to 4 boxes per vehicle

Batteries

Electronics (no TVs or CRT monitors)

Drain, oven and other household cleaners

Paint thinner

Latex- and oil-based paint

Aerosol cans

Metal polish

Radiator cleaners

Rust preventers

Wood preservatives and wood strippers

Solvents

Photography chemicals

Sealants

Cooking oil

Lightbulbs

Gasoline

Kerosene

Oil

Degreaser

Brake and transmission fluids

Antifreeze

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Ammonia

Rodent killers

Pool chemicals

Mothballs

Bleach

Fertilizers

Corrosives and auto batteries

Drop-off items NOT accepted