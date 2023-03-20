SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — HomeGoods, a popular home décor store in the U.S., is set to open in San Angelo at the end of March.

According to HomeGoods, the store provides high-quality merchandise with prices generally 20 – 60 percent below full-price retailers.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide San Angelo, TX with a new HomeGoods.”

HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.

The grand opening will be on March 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Rancho Sunset Plaza at 4169 Sunset Drive. In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods will contribute a $10,000 donation to Concho Valley Food Bank.

The store’s regular hours:

Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.