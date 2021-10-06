Halloween Safety Tips and City of San Angelo’s Halloween themed events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As Halloween night draws near, the San Angelo Police Department has some safety tips to share with the public:

Stay visible by utilizing a flashlight, glowstick or by incorporating reflective material into your costume.

Walk on the correct side of the roadway (walking against the flow of traffic) and utilize sidewalks when applicable.

Trick or treat in groups with at least one adult present.

Only go to homes that are being visited by other trick-or-treaters and have their outside lights on.

Allow an adult to look over your candy before consuming it.

Attend local “Trunk or Treats” as they tend to take place in areas where vehicle traffic is restricted and children can trick or treat safely.

As a reminder, the City of San Angelo does not designate a time for people to go trick-or-treating; that is up to each individual and/or family.

Below is a list of Halloween-related events hosted by various City departments.

Senior Services – Spirit of Halloween Bingo cosatx.us/Seniors 325-657-4484

Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Crossing Senior Center, 702 S. Chadbourne. Admission is free but attendees must be 55 years and older. Dress up in costume or in the spirit of Halloween to play a special game and earn an extra bingo card.

Nature Center – Fright Fest

cosatx.us/NatureCenter

325-942-0121

Oct.30 from6 p.m.–9 p.m. at the San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road. Come trick or treat with your favorite animals! Masks are strongly recommended. Price for admission is $3 adults, $2 children and free for children ages 3 & under.

Fort Concho After Dark

fortconcho.com

325-657-4444

Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St. This is a night tour where guides will dive in to the haunting history of the fort and spirits that haunt it. There will also be paranormal investigations for both nights. Price of admission is $8 for the general public and $6 for Fort Concho members. Tickets are limited and need to be purchased in advanced.

Fort Concho Fright Night

fortconcho.com

325-657-4444

Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 7 p.m. This event is a haunted house type of event. The event will be located in the Quartermaster Building (near Burgess at East Ave. C). Price of admission is $8 for ages 7 and up, children younger than 6 are free but must have an adult with them at all times.Tickets can be purchased early at Barracks 1 Visitor Center or on the days of the event with cash.

Fort Concho – A Murder at Fort Concho

fortconcho.com

325-657-4444

Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.This is similar to a murder mystery event. Tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event. Tickets will be offered for specific times.

San Angelo Fire Department “Truck or Treat”

When: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: All 8 fire stations

Wear your costumes, come see our trucks and get some Halloween candy! Please do not park or block the driveway at the fire stations.

Central Fire Station – 306 W. 1st St. San Angelo, TX 76903

Fire Station #2 – 4702 Southland Blvd. San Angelo, TX 76904

Fire Station #3 – 514 Smith Blvd. San Angelo, TX 76905

Fire Station #4 – 3415 Edgewood Drive San Angelo, TX 76903

Fire Station #5 – 3351 TLC Way San Angelo, TX 76901

Fire Station #6 – 4386 N. Chadbourne San Angelo, TX 76903

Fire Station #7 – 3225 Executive Drive San Angelo, TX 76904

Fire Station #8 – 7894 Knickerbocker Road San Angelo, TX 76904

