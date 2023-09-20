SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From festivals to trick-or-treating and corn mazes to pumpkin patches, the Concho Valley will have everything needed to celebrate the best Halloween yet.

Pumpkin Patches

TLC Pumpkin Patch

The celebration of Halloween starts with the opening of TLC’s Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Sept. 22. The patch will be open daily until November with a petting zoo, bounce houses, arcades, train rides and more. The TLC Pumpkin Patch is on Highway 67 next to John Deere TractorHouse. It is $5 per person. Hours are: Monday through Thursday – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Circle S Acres announced the return of their corn maze and pumpkin patch starting Sept. 30. This year, the corn maze will feature Reba McEntire. Visitors will get to listen to the country music legends songs as the find their way out of the maze. Along with the corn maze, visitors will get the chance to pick their own pumpkin, Circle S Express Train, playground, fun activities, food and drinks. Admission: Adults – $8 Children – $5 2 and under – Free The $2 admission fee will be included with the corn maze.

Circle S will be open on Sept. 30 through Nov. 5 with the following hours: Thursday &Friday – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday – 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Haunted Houses & Scare Attractions

Fort Concho After Dark

There is only one time of year that you can do your own paranormal investigating at Old Fort Concho, and it is here. On Oct. 13 and Oct. 21 Fort Concho is inviting fans of the paranormal to participate in Fort Concho After Dark. Visitors will hear the creepy tales that still haunt the fort and experience what inhibits the buildings today. Admission is $10 per person and $8 for Fort Concho members. Call (325) 657-4444 for more information.

Field of Screams Labyrinth Donations

Field of Screams opens on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at 1602 S Oakes, behind Graceland Portable Buildings. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Circle S Haunted Corn Maze

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Night of Terrors at Riverside

Riverside Golf Course will be putting on a haunted house for six days, from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. On these days, the ‘scariest haunted house in San Angelo’ will open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is $10 per person. Kids under the age of 10 can enter for free.

The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside

Alongside the haunted house, Riverside will be hosting a Zombie Purge Hunt. It is $20 for adults and $20 for those 18 and younger. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be included.

Halloscream 8 Freakshow Undead

For two days only, in Ballinger, TX, the Olde Park Hotel will be putting on Halloscream 8 Freakshow Undead. For just $10 a person, people can make their way through the haunted hotel as scare actors fulfill their terrifying nightmares. The Haunted Circa 1886 Olde Park Hotel will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. On Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, the hotel will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Click here for more information.

Fort Concho House of Horrors

Can you make it through the House of Horrors at Fort Concho? Now is your chance. On Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, Fort Concho will host its haunted house in the Quartermaster from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, $8 for seniors, military or students and free for those six years old and younger. Call (325) 657-4444 for more information.

Murder at Fort Concho

Join in the fun and crack the case during Murder at Fort Concho on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Detectives will be given a 10-minute brief before starting their investigations in Barracks 1 and the courtyard. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased starting Oct. 16 by calling (325) 481-2646 or visiting the Vistors Center at Barracks 1.

Trick-Or-Treating & Festivals

Harry Potter Party with Farnsworth Family Orthodontics

For free, families can emerge themselves into the Hary Pottery World during the Farnsworth Family Orthodontics Harry Potter Party on Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a bounce house, raffle, food trucks and games.

MHMR Concho Valley Fall Festival

Join MHMR Concho Valley at 1501 W. Beauregard on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. for their annual Fall Festival. This year’s event will include trunk-or-treating, a haunted house, games and more!

Fall Festival for Children with Special Needs

Jim Bass Ford is hosting its annual Fall Festival for Children with Special Needs on Oct. 26 from 4:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be games, refreshments and more.

Trunk-Or-Treat at Old Central Firehouse

Get your trunk-or-treating on with Old Central Firehouse on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The San Angelo Police Department, Enchanted Parties and Fro-Yo Sweets will be at the event to celebrate Halloween.

Saturday Spook Night

The CLFE Network and Chic La Flair will be hosting their third annual Saturday Spook Night at Kirby Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. Everyone is welcome to participate in the costume contests, get goodies during trunk-or-treat and watch a spooky movie.

Halloween Fall Festival with Little Rascal’s Clubhouse

Enjoy a petting zoo, games, train rides, and more with the Little Rascal’s Clubhouse at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Nightmare in the Concho Valley Spooktacular Fest

Join Blackshear Heights Family from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center for the Nightmare in the Concho Valley Spooktacular Fest. There will be trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, a bounce house, haunted houses, games and more!

Know of a Halloween event that isn’t on the list? Let us know!