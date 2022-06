SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Airforce base will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 16, 2022.

The event will take place at 3 PM and the United States Air Force Lt. Col. Erwin Mason, Commander of the 316th Training Squadron will be one of the guest speakers.

It is asked for those who plan on attending to please get in touch with Goodfellow Public Affairs at 17trw.pa2@us.af.mil by 12 p.m. June 15.