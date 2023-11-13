SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Goodfellow is gearing up to open its doors to the public to host its 41st annual Santas Market.

The event is free and open to the public on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. located at the Louis F Garland Fire Academy High Bay on base. Entrance to the event will be located at the 2nd gate off South Chadbourne.

It will feature artisans in the local area and across the state offering unique ‘one of a kind’ hand-crafted items. This event is the only Goodfellow event open to the public.

Goodfellow does not allow weapons of any kind on the base.

Contraband items include, but are not limited to:

Illegal drugs, weapons, ammunition, etc. (includes any and all CBD & THC products)

Stolen personal/government property

Large sums of money (anything over $10,000)

Drones

Knives

Other instruments of a crime (i.e., burglary tools, etc.)

Goodfellow is still looking for volunteers for Santa Market, to sign up click here.